Kerry player in Ireland squad

Kerry's Leah McMahon is named in the Ireland U16 women’s squad for the Home Nations tournament in May.

The point guard is a member of the St. Paul’s club in Killarney.

The Home Nations takes place in Dundee from May 6th-8th and will see Ireland take on Scotland, England and Wales.

Ireland U16 Women’s Squad:

Freya Blennerhassett (Meteors), Kelly Bracken (Liffey Celtics), Ciara Brogan (Liffey Celtics), Ciara Boyce (Liffey Celtics), Rachel Bowdren (Fr. Mathews), Shauna Curran (Liffey Celtics), Karolina Gierszal (MUK Bydgoszcz), Caoimhe Gilligan (Dublin Lions), Helena Keane (Meteors), Leah McMahon (St. Paul’s), Aisling Moran (Meteors), Grace Prenter (Meteors), Shannon Quigley (Portlaoise Panthers), Nina Stijacic (Limerick Celtics), Emma Tolan (East Cavan Eagles), Ava Walshe (Douglas Panthers).