Kerry boss Jack O'Connor says David Clifford is still a way off returning to full training.

The Fossa forward missed the Kingdom's opening win of the league over Derry in Celtic Park yesterday afternoon.

O'Connor says they are planning without the two time Footballer of the Year for the next couple of weeks at least.

Advertisement

In better news for the Munster champions, O'Connor confirmed Dr Crokes and Austin Stack players would start returning to the squad this week.