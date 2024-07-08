Kerry Pitch & Putt Review

Tuesday July 3rd last saw the conclusion of the Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay Championship in Listowel as the overall title on the night was between two teams with Tralee’s A and C sides battling it out to keep the Shield in the club.

Despite Tralee A having a half point advantage in advance it was Tralee C who stormed to victory on the night as Tralee A had a tough night in finishing down the night order as the overall score for the tournament saw the Tralee C team finish with 35.5 points as opposed to 32 for Tralee A with Deerpark third overall on 30 points.

Tralee C were captained by Jason Cregan and also included JP Fletton, Mark Lucey, Pa Byrne, Alan and Robbie O’Connor along with John O’Regan as the win ensured another Inter-Club Strokeplay and Matchplay double for them this season following their Tralee 2 side’s win in the Tim Scannell back in May. The conclusion of the Bob Casey also marked the end of the trials for the Kerry Mens Intermediate and Junior sides for the Munster Inter-County events which Tralee are hosting on August 30th/September 1st next.

The Intermediate team will consist of Tralee quartet Darragh Roche, Eamonn Sheehy, Keith O’Brien and Michael Creagh along with Deerpark’s James Fleming and Listowel’s Bobby McCarron and will be managed by Tralee’s John Fitzgerald. The Junior team meanwhile will consist of five Tralee players David Hobbert, Noel Lee, Pa Byrne, Mark O’Regan, Robbie O’Connor and Deerpark’s Mark O’Shea as the team will be managed by County Chairman Christy O’Mahony.

The Senior Mens team will need a playoff between Tralee’s Jason O’Regan and Gavin Carroll to decide the sixth player as Damien Fleming (Deerpark), Jason Cregan, Jamie Blake, Michael Conway and Darren Goodall (all Tralee) are confirmed for their places in the side. This weekend sees the County U16 Strokeplay take place on Friday in Listowel at 2pm as further information will be with clubs prior to the day itself.

Saturday and Sunday sees the county’s adults head for Ardnacrusha in Clare for the Munster Strokeplay Championships over both days as we wish Jason Cregan well in his bid for a provincial double at Senior Matchplay and Strokeplay double this year alongside all the other Kerry players taking part on both days.

Finally the County Board offers its sympathies to Tralee’s Lisa O’Connor on the death of her mother Caroline last week. May she Rest in Peace.