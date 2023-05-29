Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

The weekend’s National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships take place in St Bridgets in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with one of the most unique fields from a Kerry perspective not least because of who is not teeing off in the Short Grass County this weekend.

Due to how the qualifying draw and subsequent results worked out neither three-time winner Damien Fleming nor recent crowned Munster Senior Matchplay winner Jason Cregan of Tralee will be amongst the field. Kerry’s eight players are made up of six players from Tralee and one each from Deerpark and Listowel. The county is guaranteed at least one player in the second round as Tralee duo Michael Conway and Alan Hobbart will face off in the First Round much like they did in the recent Munster Matchplay.

If their club-mate Gavin Carroll wins his Round 1 game with Bruff’s Martin Keohane it will guarantee the county a player in the Last 16 as Jason O’Regan will be the first Kerry player to tee off in the event as he faces Douglas’ Denis O’Sullivan in the third match of the First Round. His son Mark O’Regan is teeing off on Saturday afternoon meanwhile against Padraig Mallon of Trim as the other Tralee player in the field, Tony Blake will tee-off in the last match of the First Round against last year’s runner-up John Cahill from Fermoy.

Listowel’s Chris Gibney plays Bishopstown’s Cian O’Callaghan in the morning session on Saturday while Deerpark’s John McGrath faces Gowran’s Kevin Knox in the afternoon. The Kerry County Board wishes all eight players the very best of luck in Kilcullen this weekend. In action last weekend Damien Fleming came second overall in the 54-hole Rocklodge Scratch Cup in Cork with a score of 30 under par for his three rounds, three off the winning score of 33 under posted by Bryan Delaney from Bishopstown.

At county level we ask U16 players to note that the County U16 Strokeplay will take place in Deerpark on Saturday July 1 while the County U16 Matchplay will take place in Tralee on Saturday September 2. Details on the Inter-County team trial process will be announced in due course.