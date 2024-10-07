Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

Last weekend’s National Scotch Foursomes Championships in Lakeside in Templemore, Co Tipperary saw Kerry success in Saturday’s Mixed event while the Non-Mixed event on the Sunday nearly yielded further prizes for the county.

Pride of place went to Tralee’s Darren Goodall and Deerpark’s Eileen McCarthy as they became the first Kerry pair since 2013 to win the Mixed event after their 11 under par 36-hole total yielded them a one shot victory in the end. The stroke total converted to 93 Nett points, one clear of Riverdale duo Sean Minogue and Margaret Hennessy to give them the win overall. They are the first Kerry pair since Damien Fleming and Mary Murphy of Deerpark 11 years ago to win this event as Eileen’s successful return to the game this year continues with more success.

There was a second Kerry prize on the day last Saturday as husband and wife Jason and Bernadette O’Regan won the Second Session prize with 90 points. On Sunday in the Non-Mixed event meanwhile recent Kerry team-mates Damien Fleming and Jason Cregan were only one shot off winning the Gross prize for the day as their 20 under par total of 92 points was only bettered by Cork duo Frank Dineen and John Walsh. Father and son Tony and Jamie Blake nearly won the Second Session prize as well with their score of 91 points just one short of the total of 92 that won that particular prize.

Special mention from last Sunday must also be given to the all Ladies pair of Eileen McCarthy and Charlotte Blake for shooting a 90-point score, nine off the winning score for Sunday itself. While there is no major local fixture this weekend there is the small matter of Damien Fleming travelling with the Irish Pitch & Putt Squad to El Vendrell in Barcelona for the first World Cup in Pitch & Putt since 2016.

Ireland are the defending champions as Damien travels as the team’s official sub to the three-player side of Kieran Earls (Limerick), Ian Dillon (Kildare) and Padraic Sarsfield (Louth) for the three days of play from Friday until Sunday this weekend. Our best wishes to Damien and the team itself in trying to keep the Cup in Irish hands.