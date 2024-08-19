Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

Last Saturday in Castleisland saw the final Scratch Cup event of the year take place in the county as the club hosts their three events which attracted a total of 120 players.

It was a record setting performance by last year’s winner of the Danny Broderick Memorial Senior event as John Walsh of Collins in Cork posted a 54-hole total of 35 under par for a seven shot victory overall. He beat fellow Corkman Bryan Delaney from ESB and Shane Brennan from Castleisland after both tied on 28 under par with Delaney getting second by virtue of a better Final 18 Round. The Final 18 prize for the Senior event itself was won by James Ryan from the Bruff club in Limerick on nine under par.

The Hughes Bar sponsored Intermediate event meanwhile did see a local winner with Denis Porter winning this section with a score of 17 under par, one ahead of Mark O’Regan from Tralee on 16 under par with Listowel’s Ger Guerin winning the Final 18 prize here on three under par. The Lorna Looney Brosnan Cup for the Junior event meanwhile went to a three-hole playoff to decide the outcome after both Tralee’s Reece Sugrue and Listowel’s Paul Hayes tied on four under par. Reece won the playoff with Listowel’s Trevin Chute winning the Final 18 prize with level par.

The Ladies prizes were won by Castleisland’s Julianne Broderick (Gross) and Deerpark’s Eileen McCarthy (Nett). Congratulations to Castleisland on a successful event last Saturday. Meanwhile at last Saturday’s National Junior Ladies Strokeplay event in Stackallen in Co Meath, Tralee’s Charlotte Blake finished in a tie for fourth place overall on +17, one shot off winning a bronze medal and nine strokes behind the winning score overall. Her club-mate Catriona O’Connor finished a further stroke behind on +18.

This weekend is the big one for our U16’s as the National U16 Strokeplay and Inter-County Championships take place in Hillview, Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Saturday. The Kerry ‘Gold’ and ‘Green’ teams will bid to keep the National U16 Inter-County title in the county for a fifth straight staging as the teams (sponsored by Sewell’s Pharmacy, Killarney) are Gold: Ajay Barrett, Brian McCarthy, Ben Kelliher and Jayden Chute and Green: Daniel Leahy, Fionn McMonagle, Aodhan O’Halloran and Tommy Daly.

We wish all the players from both Deerpark and Listowel the very best of luck in Hillview this Saturday and a safe journey to and from the event.