Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

This weekend in Pitch & Putt sees the National Mens Strokeplay Championships take place at South Dublin courses Glenville and RGSC and Kerry interest is high once more in this year’s event.

In the Senior Mens Deerpark’s Damien Fleming returns to a venue that has special significance for him in Glenville in being the site of his only win in the competition back in 2018. He enters this year off the back of finishing second last year at Riverdale in Nenagh and third in the recent Munster Strokeplay in Ardnacrusha. Fleming did not have to take part in the recent Kerry qualifiers in Deerpark due to last year’s performance as it was his club-mate John McGrath and Listowel’s Killian O’Gorman who led home the senior field on Sunday July 28th last with a score of 11 under par each.

Tralee duo Jason O’Regan and Darren Goodall were next to book their respective spots on 10 under par as Gavin Carroll of Tralee (eight under), Listowel’s Declan McCarron (seven) and Tralee’s Michael Conway (six under) were the other Kerry players to make it through to the Senior final this Sunday. The Intermediates are also in Glenville a day beforehand on Saturday as five of Kerry’s eight representatives in this section are from the Deerpark club. Bobby McCarron of Listowel (five under), Tralee’s Keith O’Brien (three under) and his club-mate Roger Guthrie (one under) were the leading three scores before James Fleming, father and son Gearoid and Nathan Cronin along with Ger Casey and Mark O’Shea took the remaining spots.

The Junior A and Junior B Mens events will take place at the RGSC course on Saturday meanwhile as at the Kerry Qualifiers Tralee duo Noel Lee (level par) and Reece Sugrue (two over) along with Listowel’s Paul Hayes (six over) took the three spots on offer to the county here. Kerry’s Junior B representative on Saturday meanwhile will be Tralee’s Noel Lee.

The Kerry County Board would like to wish all 20 players heading to Dublin this weekend the very best of luck in their respective events.