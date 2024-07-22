Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

While there was no competitive fixture in the county last weekend, Thursday July 18th last saw the three Kerry U16 teams for this Saturday’s Munster U16 Inter-County Championships confirmed following the conclusion of the trial process in Deerpark.

The Kerry ‘Gold’ team sees two of last year’s Munster and National winners involved again as Deerpark’s Brian McCarthy and Listowel’s Ajay Barrett are joined by Deerpark’s Ben Kelliher and Listowel’s Jayden Chute. The Kerry ‘Green’ team this year is made up of Listowel’s Tommy Daly and Daniel Leahy along with Deerpark’s Aodhan O’Halloran and Finn McMonagle.

The Kerry ‘White’ team meanwhile consists of Listowel trio Thomas Keane, Diarmuid Lyons and Mason Sheehy Elston as for the first time in 10 years a Tralee player is on a Kerry U16 team with Tommy Murray becoming the first to play for Kerry at U16 level since Eamon Sheehy did so back in 2014. Our best wishes to the teams this Saturday at the Majestic course in Mallow as they bid to win a sixth provincial title for the Kingdom. We also wish all the Kerry players well in the Individual Strokeplay events.

Locally this weekend sees the Paul O’Sullivan Scratch Cup take place in Castleisland. Please consult the Kerry Pitch & Putt Facebook Page for all timesheet enquires as Sunday sees the National Mens Strokeplay Qualifiers take place in Deerpark. There are seven senior spots on offer for the Senior Men to join Damien Fleming at the event as he is automatic following last year’s runners-up finish for him at the 2023 event.

Eight Intermediate spots are on offer along with three Junior A and one Junior B spot for the Finals which take place at Dublin courses Glenville and RGSC on the weekend of August 11th. A reminder that as these are County Board run events the Pitch & Putt Ireland dress code will be in effect.