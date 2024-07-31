Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Final takes place tonight

The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Final takes centre stage this evening
St Brendans take on Kilgarvan in the decider in Fitzgerald Stadium at 7:15
In charge of St Brendans is Tadhg O'Sullivan
