Sport

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Final takes place tonight

Jul 31, 2024 12:15 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Final takes centre stage this evening

St Brendans take on Kilgarvan in the decider in Fitzgerald Stadium at 7:15

In charge of St Brendans is Tadhg O'Sullivan

