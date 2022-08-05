Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championship Preview

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championship Preview
The County Hurling Final is the main event on the weekend GAA fixture list in Kerry but the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship moves up a gear with first round games in the Senior and Intermediate groups.

Andrew Morrissey looks ahead.

