Kerry pair in Ireland squad

Rap Buivydas of Garveys Tralee Warriors and Jordan Blount from Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin have both made the trimmed down Ireland squad for this week's FIBA World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers in Dublin.

They're part of the 14 man panel for game against Azerbaijan this coming Thursday and Kosovo on Sunday.

Taiwo Badmus misses out after picking up an injury while playing for his club Valur Reykjavik in Iceland, while James Hannigan remains in contention for a competitive debut. Energywise Ireland Neptune’s Roy Downey will also stay with the squad as he seeks to earn a first appearance for Ireland since 2022.

On the upcoming fixtures, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan said: “We’re very excited for the challenge of back-to-back home qualifiers at the National Basketball Arena. The guys were very competitive in the away fixture with Kosovo in a very intense atmosphere, so hopefully we can make it equally as difficult for them with a big home crowd of our own. Azerbaijan are a really top quality side and beat Kosovo at home last time out, so we are expecting two tough games, but just really looking forward to getting the squad together, getting to work and seeing what we can achieve during the window."

Ireland currently sit in 4th place in Group A of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 pre-qualifying following an 83-76 defeat against Kosovo and an 86-63 loss to Switzerland in their opening two games of the campaign back in February. The group winner will advance to the second round of qualifying alongside the best ranked second placed team from three groups.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifying Fixtures:

Ireland v Azerbaijan, Thursday November 21st, National Basketball Arena, 17:00 (Live on TG4)

Ireland v Kosovo, Sunday November 24th, National Basketball Arena, 17:00 (Live on TG4)

Ireland Squad:

Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), David Lehane (UCC Demons), James Gormley (Griffith College Eanna), James Hannigan (UCC Demons), John Carroll (EJ Sligo All-Stars), Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin), Matt Treacy (Ibersol C.B Tarragona, Spain), Neal Quinn (Aix Maurienne Savoie Basket, France), Nosayaba Aidan Igiehon, (Joels Dublin Lions), Paul Dick (Killester), Rapolas Buivydas (Garveys Tralee Warriors), Roy Downey (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Seán Flood (London Lions, United Kingdom).