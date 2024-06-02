Kerry pair advance at National Junior Cadets Championships

At the National Junior Cadets Championships in Dublin the opponents of Cashen Vale fighters Brooklyn Quilligan and Brooklyn O Brien withdrew from the Quarter-finals.
The pair will contest semi-finals next weekend.
