Kerry pair advance at National Junior Cadets Championships

Jun 2, 2024 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry pair advance at National Junior Cadets Championships
At the National Junior Cadets Championships in Dublin the opponents of Cashen Vale fighters Brooklyn Quilligan and Brooklyn O Brien withdrew from the Quarter-finals.

The pair will contest semi-finals next weekend.

Jun 2, 2024 10:12
