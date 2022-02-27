Kerry overcome Monaghan in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League

Round 4 of the Allianz Football League saw Kerry travel to Monaghan this afternoon. Dylan Casey today was given his first start on the Kerry senior panel.

The first point of the game went in the way of Monaghan with Kieran Hughes guiding the ball over the bar from a mark followed by a point for Kieran Duffy.

Kerry got their first score of the game in the 12th minute when Paudie Clifford sent the ball between the posts to bring it back to a one point game. Conor McManus made it a two point game once again with a point from a free.

Gavin Crowley then drove up the field and sent the ball between the uprights. David Clifford got his first point of the game in the 22nd minute to put the side’s level.

A Dessie Ward point for Monaghan followed by a Tony Brosnan point for Kerry meant the teams were still level in the 25th minute.

2 points in a row from frees for Kerry gave them a 2 point advantage before half time. The two Clifford brothers combined in injury time and Paudie Clifford finished it beautifully by popping it over the bar.

Half time Monaghan 0-04 Kerry 0-07

The first score of the second half went in the way of Kerry with a fabulous individual piece of play for Diarmuid O’Connor.

A goal by David Clifford put serious daylight between the sides. It started with three foot passes around the field and then David picked his spot in the back of the net.

A soccer style goal for David Clifford minutes later meant it was a long way back for Monaghan. The goal keeper was on the 50 yard line. David Clifford won the ball with the keeper trying to track back but Rory Beggan was caught out.

Tony Brosnan added to Kerry’s lead with a point from play before Conor McManus replied with a point for Monaghan.

Sean O’Shea added to Kerry’s goal tally in the 22nd minute of the second half.



A penalty for Monaghan resulted in them pulling a goal back with Conor McManus slotting the ball in the back of the net.

Final score 3-14 to 1-12.