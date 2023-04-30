Advertisement
Kerry open Munster Championship today

Apr 30, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry open Munster Championship today
Kerry today open their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship campaign.

The league champions are away to Waterford from 2 o’clock, at Fraher Field.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

