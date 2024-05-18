Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Open All-Ireland Series Campaign In Killarney

May 18, 2024 12:23 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Open All-Ireland Series Campaign In Killarney
Kerry GAA's David Clifford. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry get their group stage of the All Ireland Football Championship underway this afternoon.

Last year's finalists can lay down an early marker in Group 4 at home to Monaghan in Killarney.

Throw-in is at 3pm

Group 2 opens with the meeting of Mayo and Cavan.

There’s a heavyweight encounter in Group 1, with Pearse Stadium hosting the clash of Galway and Derry.

And beaten Munster Finalists Clare play Cork in Ennis in Group 3.

