Kerry Open All-Ireland Series Campaign In Killarney

Kerry get their group stage of the All Ireland Football Championship underway this afternoon.

Last year's finalists can lay down an early marker in Group 4 at home to Monaghan in Killarney.

Throw-in is at 3pm and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport with thanks to McElligotts Kia Listowel Road, Tralee - home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry.

Group 2 opens with the meeting of Mayo and Cavan.

There’s a heavyweight encounter in Group 1, with Pearse Stadium hosting the clash of Galway and Derry.

And beaten Munster Finalists Clare play Cork in Ennis in Group 3.