Kerry have an away tie tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Waterford provide the opposition from 7.45.

There are two Dublin darbies down for decision in the Premier Division tonight.

Leaders Bohemians host St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park.

And Damien Duff takes his Shelbourne side to play Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Tonight's other game is at the Belfield Bowl, where UCD face Cork City.

All three matches kick off at 7.45.