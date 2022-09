Busselton was victorious in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel.

The 13/2 shot took the Harvest Festival feature for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin

Winning jockey JJ Slevin

Advertisement

Shark Hanlon's Hewick fell at the last when holding a slender lead in the National

Winners today:

2.00 no 7 No Risk No Fun 2/9 f

2.35 no 2 Amir Kabir 6/4 f

3.10 no 1 Macgiloney 25/1

3.45 no 7 Motown Maggie 10/3

4.20 no 14 Busselton 13/2

4.55 no 6 Life In The Park 11/8 f

5.30 no 1 All The Others 11/10 f