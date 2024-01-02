Advertisement
Sport

Kerry name team to face Waterford tonight

Jan 2, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Kerry name team to face Waterford tonight
Intercounty GAA returns to the Kingdom this evening.

The Kerry hurlers kick off their 2024 COOP Superstores Munster Hurling League campaign against Waterford tonight.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7:30

Stephen Molumphey named his team last night:

1 Diarmuid Quirke Dr Crokes

2 Daithí Griffin St Brendans

3 Darragh Shanahan Lixnaw

4 Séamie Foran Ballyheigue

5 Morgan Madden Tralee Parnells

6 Ronan Walsh Kilmoyley

7 Kyle O’Connor Ballyduff

8 Brandon Barrett Causeway

9 Shane Conway Lixnaw

10 Michael Leane Ballyheigue

11 Dan Goggin Causeway

12 Niall Mulcahy Mungret

13 Tom Doyle Dr Crokes

14 Gavin Dooley Causeway

15 Luke Crowley Rathmore

16 (GK) Adam O’ Sullivan

17 Evan Murphy

18 Fionan MacKessy

19 Flor McCarthy

20 Bill Keane

21 Feilim O Sullivan

22 Tomás O’ Connor

23 Seanie Brosnan

24 Killian Hayes

25 Darragh Reen

26 Maurice O’ Connor

