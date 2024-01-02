Kerry name team to face Waterford tonight

Intercounty GAA returns to the Kingdom this evening.
The Kerry hurlers kick off their 2024 COOP Superstores Munster Hurling League campaign against Waterford tonight.
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7:30
Stephen Molumphey named his team last night:
1 Diarmuid Quirke Dr Crokes
2 Daithí Griffin St Brendans
3 Darragh Shanahan Lixnaw
4 Séamie Foran Ballyheigue
5 Morgan Madden Tralee Parnells
6 Ronan Walsh Kilmoyley
7 Kyle O’Connor Ballyduff
8 Brandon Barrett Causeway
9 Shane Conway Lixnaw
10 Michael Leane Ballyheigue
11 Dan Goggin Causeway
12 Niall Mulcahy Mungret
13 Tom Doyle Dr Crokes
14 Gavin Dooley Causeway
15 Luke Crowley Rathmore
16 (GK) Adam O’ Sullivan
17 Evan Murphy
18 Fionan MacKessy
19 Flor McCarthy
20 Bill Keane
21 Feilim O Sullivan
22 Tomás O’ Connor
23 Seanie Brosnan
24 Killian Hayes
25 Darragh Reen
26 Maurice O’ Connor