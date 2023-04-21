Kerry name team for Munster opener

The Kerry side to host Tipperary in the Munster Senior Football Championship features 12 players that started the 2022 All-Ireland final win.

Missing from the team for the semi-final in Killarney at 4 tomorrow are Brian O'Beaglaoich, Stephen O'Brien and the retired David Moran.

Paul Murphy, Dara Moynihan and Tony Brosnan all come into the line-up, which is:

Shane Ryan

Graham O’Sullivan

Jason Foley

Tom O’Sullivan

Paul Murphy

Tadhg Morley

Gavin White

Diarmuid O’Connor

Jack Barry

Dara Moynihan

Seán O’Shea

Paudie Clifford

Tony Brosnan

David Clifford

Paul Geaney

Subs:

Shane Murphy

Dylan Casey

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

Adrian Spillane

Barry Dan O’Sullivan

Ruairi Murphy

Killian Spillane

Donal O’Sullivan

Micheál Burns

Mike Breen

Stephen O’Brien

Tipp team: