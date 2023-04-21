Kerry name team for Munster opener

The Kerry side to host Tipperary in the Munster Senior Football Championship features 12 players that started the 2022 All-Ireland final win.
Missing from the team for the semi-final in Killarney at 4 tomorrow are Brian O'Beaglaoich, Stephen O'Brien and the retired David Moran.
Paul Murphy, Dara Moynihan and Tony Brosnan all come into the line-up, which is:
Shane Ryan
Graham O’Sullivan
Jason Foley
Tom O’Sullivan
Paul Murphy
Tadhg Morley
Gavin White
Diarmuid O’Connor
Jack Barry
Dara Moynihan
Seán O’Shea
Paudie Clifford
Tony Brosnan
David Clifford
Paul Geaney
Subs:
Shane Murphy
Dylan Casey
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch
Adrian Spillane
Barry Dan O’Sullivan
Ruairi Murphy
Killian Spillane
Donal O’Sullivan
Micheál Burns
Mike Breen
Stephen O’Brien
