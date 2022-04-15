Advertisement
Kerry name team for Munster Championship

Apr 15, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry team has been named for Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.

The Kingdom host Cork in Kenmare at @ 1:45 tomorrow and will line out as follows:

1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahilly

2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

3. Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane

4. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

5. Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks

6. Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory

7. Katie Doe - Firies

8. Mikela Mulvihill - Moyvane

9. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

10. Clara Daly - Southern Geals

11. Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks

12. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels

13. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

14. Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels

15. Sian Corkery - Cromane

Subs:

16. Aoife Looney - Southern Geals

17. Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk

18. Niamh Moran - Southern Geals

19. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

20. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's

21. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

22. Kathryn Ryan - Glenflesk

23. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's

24. Aoife Barrett - Na Geail

25. Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott

26. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

27. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Geals

28. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul

29. Lily Kearins - Beaufort

30. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney

