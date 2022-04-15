Kerry name team for Munster Championship

The Kerry team has been named for Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.
The Kingdom host Cork in Kenmare at @ 1:45 tomorrow and will line out as follows:
1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahilly
2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3. Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane
4. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
5. Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks
6. Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory
7. Katie Doe - Firies
8. Mikela Mulvihill - Moyvane
9. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
10. Clara Daly - Southern Geals
11. Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks
12. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
13. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
14. Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels
15. Sian Corkery - Cromane
Subs:
16. Aoife Looney - Southern Geals
17. Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk
18. Niamh Moran - Southern Geals
19. Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
20. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's
21. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
22. Kathryn Ryan - Glenflesk
23. Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's
24. Aoife Barrett - Na Geail
25. Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott
26. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
27. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Geals
28. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
29. Lily Kearins - Beaufort
30. Eva Costello - Abbeydorney