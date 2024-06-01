Kerry Minors to face Roscommon

The Kerry minor footballers will be in action in an All Ireland Quarter Final against Connacht provincial runner up Roscommon.
This has now been confirmed for Saturday June 8th at 18:30pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.
