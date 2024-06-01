Advertisement
Kerry Minors to face Roscommon

Jun 1, 2024 14:50 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Minors to face Roscommon
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry minor footballers will be in action in an All Ireland Quarter Final against Connacht provincial runner up Roscommon.

This has now been confirmed for Saturday June 8th at 18:30pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.

