Kerry Minors Aim For All Ireland Final As They Take On Derry

Kerry and Derry will meet for the second year in-a-row in an All-Ireland Football Semi-final.

Last year the Kerry Seniors beat Derry to reach the final and this year, it's the turn of the Kerry Minors to replicate the achievement.

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-final between Kerry and Derry gets underway at 1.30 on Saturday in Mullingar.

It won't be the first time the teams have met this year, as Kerry Manager Wayne Quillinan told Radio Kerry's John Drummey.