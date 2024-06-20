Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Minors Aim For All Ireland Final As They Take On Derry

Jun 20, 2024 18:10 By radiokerrypodcast
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry and Derry will meet for the second year in-a-row in an All-Ireland Football Semi-final.

 

Last year the Kerry Seniors beat Derry to reach the final and this year, it's the turn of the Kerry Minors to replicate the achievement.

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-final between Kerry and Derry gets underway at 1.30 on Saturday in Mullingar.

 

It won't be the first time the teams have met this year, as Kerry Manager Wayne Quillinan told Radio Kerry's John Drummey.

 

