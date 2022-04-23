Advertisement
Sport

Kerry minor team revealed; 2 Kingdom sides play today

Apr 23, 2022 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry minor team revealed; 2 Kingdom sides play today
Kerry have named their team to take on Cork tomorrow in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship.

The teams clash in Cloughduv at 3.

Team
1. Katie Hannan - Beale
2. Jessie Gill - Southern Gaels
3. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels
4. Kelli McGrath - Listowel Emmets
5. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
6. Roisin Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
7. Caoimhe Ni Eoin - Corca Dhuibhne
8. Amy Harringtion - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
9. Elllie O’Connell - Southern Gaels
10. Finόla Ní Chathasaigh - Castlegregory
11. Sarah Taylor - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
12. Clodagh Murray - Austin Stacks
13. Julia Curtin - Currow
14. Aisling Hannafin - Abbeydorney
15. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

Subs
16. Jodie O’Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
17. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
18. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
19. Roisin Smith - Cromane
20. Sophie Dennehy - Fossa
21. Saoirse Dorian - Beaufort
22. Nicole Cronin - Rathmore
23. Kayla Getkake - Corca Dhuibhne
24. Chloe Hue - Killarney Legion
25. Olwyn Evans - Kilcummin
26. Laura Reilly - Churchill
27. Aine Devlin - Killarney Legion
28. Nessa Ní Dhuffaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
29. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
30. Ornaith Wall - Moyvane

Extended Panel
31. Emma Woods - Abbeydorney
32. Aideen Cronin – Finuge/St Senans
33. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
34. Sarah Lynch - Listowel Emmets

2 Kerry teams are in Championship action this afternoon.

At 2 in Round 3 of the Munster U16s the Kingdom are away to Tipperary in
Tipperary Town.

In the All Ireland U14s Quarter Final Kerry meet Mayo in UL from 3.30.

