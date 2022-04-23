Kerry minor team revealed; 2 Kingdom sides play today

Kerry have named their team to take on Cork tomorrow in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship.

The teams clash in Cloughduv at 3.

Team

1. Katie Hannan - Beale

2. Jessie Gill - Southern Gaels

3. Shonagh Fitzpatrick - Southern Gaels

4. Kelli McGrath - Listowel Emmets

5. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks

6. Roisin Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

7. Caoimhe Ni Eoin - Corca Dhuibhne

8. Amy Harringtion - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

9. Elllie O’Connell - Southern Gaels

10. Finόla Ní Chathasaigh - Castlegregory

11. Sarah Taylor - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

12. Clodagh Murray - Austin Stacks

13. Julia Curtin - Currow

14. Aisling Hannafin - Abbeydorney

15. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

Advertisement

Subs

16. Jodie O’Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

17. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

18. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

19. Roisin Smith - Cromane

20. Sophie Dennehy - Fossa

21. Saoirse Dorian - Beaufort

22. Nicole Cronin - Rathmore

23. Kayla Getkake - Corca Dhuibhne

24. Chloe Hue - Killarney Legion

25. Olwyn Evans - Kilcummin

26. Laura Reilly - Churchill

27. Aine Devlin - Killarney Legion

28. Nessa Ní Dhuffaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

29. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

30. Ornaith Wall - Moyvane

Extended Panel

31. Emma Woods - Abbeydorney

32. Aideen Cronin – Finuge/St Senans

33. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

34. Sarah Lynch - Listowel Emmets

2 Kerry teams are in Championship action this afternoon.

Advertisement

At 2 in Round 3 of the Munster U16s the Kingdom are away to Tipperary in

Tipperary Town.

In the All Ireland U14s Quarter Final Kerry meet Mayo in UL from 3.30.