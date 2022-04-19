Kerry Minor team named for clash with Limerick; Changes expected

Kerry this evening are away to Limerick in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

The Kingom went down 3-25 to 0-11 in the first game in Group 2 against Cork.

A win for Kerry would give them home advantage in the Quarter Final.

Advertisement

Throw in in Kilmallock is at 6:30 this evening.

Kerry line out the same as they did for the game v Cork on tonights programme but some changes pre match are expected:

1 Tomás Godley Kilmoyley

Advertisement

2 Raymond McGrath (C) Ballyduff

3 Conor Nolan Kilmoyley

4 Dara Nolan Crotta O’Neills

Advertisement

5 Gary O’Riordan St. Brendan’s Ardfert

6 Luke Kennelly Ballyduff

7 Kian Sheehan Abbeydorney

Advertisement

8 Seán McElligott Crotta O’Neills

9 Luke Rochford Ballyduff

10 Calum O’Sullivan Abbeydorney

Advertisement

11 Jack Enright Ballyduff

12 Liam Óg O’Connor St. Brendan’s Ardfert

13 Killian Boyle Ballyduff

14 Charlie Fitzgerald Ballyheigue

15 Brian O’Connor Dr. Crokes

16 Cillian Murphy Ballyduff

17 Ryan Hickey St. Brendan’s Ardfert

18 Rory Reen Tralee Parnells

19 Killian Quilter Causeway

20 Keelan Best St. Brendan’s Ardfert

21 Darragh Corridon Kilmoyley

22 Adam McDonagh St. Brendan’s Ardfert

23 Ruairí Hanafin Abbeydorney

24 Tom O’Flaherty St. Brendan’s Ardfert

In the final game in Group 1, Clare and Waterford meet at the same time in Ennis.