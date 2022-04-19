Kerry Minor team named for clash with Limerick; Changes expected

Kerry this evening are away to Limerick in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.
The Kingom went down 3-25 to 0-11 in the first game in Group 2 against Cork.
A win for Kerry would give them home advantage in the Quarter Final.
Throw in in Kilmallock is at 6:30 this evening.
Kerry line out the same as they did for the game v Cork on tonights programme but some changes pre match are expected:
1 Tomás Godley Kilmoyley
2 Raymond McGrath (C) Ballyduff
3 Conor Nolan Kilmoyley
4 Dara Nolan Crotta O’Neills
5 Gary O’Riordan St. Brendan’s Ardfert
6 Luke Kennelly Ballyduff
7 Kian Sheehan Abbeydorney
8 Seán McElligott Crotta O’Neills
9 Luke Rochford Ballyduff
10 Calum O’Sullivan Abbeydorney
11 Jack Enright Ballyduff
12 Liam Óg O’Connor St. Brendan’s Ardfert
13 Killian Boyle Ballyduff
14 Charlie Fitzgerald Ballyheigue
15 Brian O’Connor Dr. Crokes
16 Cillian Murphy Ballyduff
17 Ryan Hickey St. Brendan’s Ardfert
18 Rory Reen Tralee Parnells
19 Killian Quilter Causeway
20 Keelan Best St. Brendan’s Ardfert
21 Darragh Corridon Kilmoyley
22 Adam McDonagh St. Brendan’s Ardfert
23 Ruairí Hanafin Abbeydorney
24 Tom O’Flaherty St. Brendan’s Ardfert
In the final game in Group 1, Clare and Waterford meet at the same time in Ennis.