Kerry Minor Ladies Team To Face Cork Named

The Kerry team to play Cork for tomorrow's Round 2 game in the Munster Minor Championship has been named.

1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahillys

2. Aoise O Donoghue – Glenflesk

3. Éabha Ní Laighin – Castlegregory (VC)

4. Grace Murphy – Rathmore

5. Mikala Mulvihill – Moyvane

6. Seodhla O’Donovan – Cromane

7. Leona O’Sullivan – Cromane

8. Kelly Enright – Moyvane

9. Mary Kate Smith – Cromane

10. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels

11. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

12. Kathryn Ryan – Glenflesk

13. Lori O’Connor – Beaufort

14. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

15. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

16. Béibhinn Nic an tSíthigh - Daingean Uí Chúis

17. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels (C)

18. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

19. Seodhla Colleran – Fossa

20. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels

21. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

22. Lily Kearins – Beaufort

23. Cara McCrohan - Southern Gaels

24. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott

25. Saoirse Harkin – Cromane

26. Kate Collins – Ballymacelligott

27. Siún Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

28. Katie Doe – Firies

Throw-in at Cloughduv GAA Pitch in Cork is at 2 o'clock tomorrow.