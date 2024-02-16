Kerry Minor Ladies Team To Face Cork Named

The Kerry team to play Cork for tomorrow's Round 2 game in the Munster Minor Championship has been named.
1. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahillys
2. Aoise O Donoghue – Glenflesk
3. Éabha Ní Laighin – Castlegregory (VC)
4. Grace Murphy – Rathmore
5. Mikala Mulvihill – Moyvane
6. Seodhla O’Donovan – Cromane
7. Leona O’Sullivan – Cromane
8. Kelly Enright – Moyvane
9. Mary Kate Smith – Cromane
10. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
11. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
12. Kathryn Ryan – Glenflesk
13. Lori O’Connor – Beaufort
14. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes
15. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
16. Béibhinn Nic an tSíthigh - Daingean Uí Chúis
17. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels (C)
18. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
19. Seodhla Colleran – Fossa
20. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels
21. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
22. Lily Kearins – Beaufort
23. Cara McCrohan - Southern Gaels
24. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott
25. Saoirse Harkin – Cromane
26. Kate Collins – Ballymacelligott
27. Siún Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
28. Katie Doe – Firies
Throw-in at Cloughduv GAA Pitch in Cork is at 2 o'clock tomorrow.