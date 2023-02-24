Kerry minor ladies team named for clash against Waterford

The Kerry team has been named for Round 2 of the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship, in which they host Waterford at 2 pm tomorrow in Cordal.

Kerry Team

1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels

3. Roisin Smith - Cromane

4. Laura Reilly - Churchill

5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

7. Jessica Gill - Southern Geals

8. Roisin Rahilly - Ballymacelligott (C)

9. Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory

10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

11. Leah Mc Mahon - Dr Crokes

12. Kelli Enright - Moyvane

13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's

14. Julia Curtin - Currow

15. Tirana Murphy - MKL Gaels

16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott

17. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

18. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Leigon

19. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

20. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

21. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort

22. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

23. Aideen O Brien – MKL Gaels

24. Katie Doe - Firies

25. Katie Nix - Kerins O Rahilly's

26. Hannah Herlihy - Castleisland Desmond's

27. Orla Clifford - Annascaul

28. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

29. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels