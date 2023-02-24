Kerry minor ladies team named for clash against Waterford

The Kerry team has been named for Round 2 of the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship, in which they host Waterford at 2 pm tomorrow in Cordal.
Kerry Team
1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
3. Roisin Smith - Cromane
4. Laura Reilly - Churchill
5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
7. Jessica Gill - Southern Geals
8. Roisin Rahilly - Ballymacelligott (C)
9. Eabha Ni Laighinn - Castlegregory
10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
11. Leah Mc Mahon - Dr Crokes
12. Kelli Enright - Moyvane
13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's
14. Julia Curtin - Currow
15. Tirana Murphy - MKL Gaels
16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott
17. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
18. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Leigon
19. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
20. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
21. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort
22. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
23. Aideen O Brien – MKL Gaels
24. Katie Doe - Firies
25. Katie Nix - Kerins O Rahilly's
26. Hannah Herlihy - Castleisland Desmond's
27. Orla Clifford - Annascaul
28. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
29. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels