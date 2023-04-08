Kerry Minor ladies and U16's face Limerick in the Munster Minor and u16 Football Championships

Kerry play today in the Ladies Munster Minor and U16 Football Championships, all against Limerick.
The Kingdom Minors throw-in in Cordal at 3.15.
In the U16s at Brosna the Kerry As are at 1, the Bs threw in at 11.
