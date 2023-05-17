Kerry Minor Footballers Team Announced For Munster Semi Final

The Kerry minor footballers take on Limerick tomorrow night.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Semi-Final will be played in Newscastlewest with a 6:45 throw-in.

Kerry will we be in Green and gold and have named their team to face Limerick.

1 (GK) James Hoare Séamus de hÓrdha Dingle

2 David Mulvihill Daibhéid Ó Maoilmhichil Tarbert

3 Ben Murphy Ben Ó Murchú Austin Stacks

4 Issac Brosnan Issac Ó Brosnacháin Desmonds

5 Pádraig Moynihan Pádraig Ó Muineacháin Rathmore

6 Keelan O Shea Keelin Ó Sé Kilcummin

7 Gearóid Evans Gearóid Ó hÉimhín Keel

8 Evan Boyle Evan Ó Baoill Ballyduff

9 Daniel Kirby Dónal Ó Ciarbha Austin Stacks

10 Darragh O Keeffe Darragh Ó Caoimh Moyvane

11 Tomás Kennedy Tomás Ó Cinnéide Kerins O Rahillys

12 Seán Ó Cuinn Seán Ó Cuinn An Ghaeltacht

13 Aaron Carey Aaron Ó Ciara Listowel Emmets

14 Dara Hogan Dara Ó hÓgáin Milltown/Castlemaine

15 Paddy Lane Pádraig Laighin Austin Stacks

16 (GK) Oisín O Halloran Oisín Ó hAllúráin Ardfert

17 Shane Clifford Seán Ó Clúmháin Laune Rangers

18 Cian O Connor Cian Ó Conchúir Rathmore

19 Jamie Moynihan Séamus Ó Muineacháin Glenflesk

20 Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

21 Ronan Carroll Ronán Ó Cearbhúil Austin Stacks

22 Pa Walsh Pádraig Breathnach Listowel Emmets

23 Stephen Gannon Stiofán Mac Fhionnán Laune Rangers

24 Paudie Fitzgerald Pádraig Mac Gearailt Castelegregory

Advertisement

Captain’s Name: Evan Boyle

Kerry v Limerick live on radio kerry thanks to Reen’s Peugeot Rathmore