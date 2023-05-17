Kerry Minor Footballers Team Announced For Munster Semi Final

The Kerry minor footballers take on Limerick tomorrow night.
The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Semi-Final will be played in Newscastlewest with a 6:45 throw-in.
Kerry will we be in Green and gold and have named their team to face Limerick.
1 (GK) James Hoare Séamus de hÓrdha Dingle
2 David Mulvihill Daibhéid Ó Maoilmhichil Tarbert
3 Ben Murphy Ben Ó Murchú Austin Stacks
4 Issac Brosnan Issac Ó Brosnacháin Desmonds
5 Pádraig Moynihan Pádraig Ó Muineacháin Rathmore
6 Keelan O Shea Keelin Ó Sé Kilcummin
7 Gearóid Evans Gearóid Ó hÉimhín Keel
8 Evan Boyle Evan Ó Baoill Ballyduff
9 Daniel Kirby Dónal Ó Ciarbha Austin Stacks
10 Darragh O Keeffe Darragh Ó Caoimh Moyvane
11 Tomás Kennedy Tomás Ó Cinnéide Kerins O Rahillys
12 Seán Ó Cuinn Seán Ó Cuinn An Ghaeltacht
13 Aaron Carey Aaron Ó Ciara Listowel Emmets
14 Dara Hogan Dara Ó hÓgáin Milltown/Castlemaine
15 Paddy Lane Pádraig Laighin Austin Stacks
16 (GK) Oisín O Halloran Oisín Ó hAllúráin Ardfert
17 Shane Clifford Seán Ó Clúmháin Laune Rangers
18 Cian O Connor Cian Ó Conchúir Rathmore
19 Jamie Moynihan Séamus Ó Muineacháin Glenflesk
20 Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
21 Ronan Carroll Ronán Ó Cearbhúil Austin Stacks
22 Pa Walsh Pádraig Breathnach Listowel Emmets
23 Stephen Gannon Stiofán Mac Fhionnán Laune Rangers
24 Paudie Fitzgerald Pádraig Mac Gearailt Castelegregory
Captain’s Name: Evan Boyle
Kerry v Limerick live on radio kerry thanks to Reen’s Peugeot Rathmore