Kerry’s matches in Munster this week have been changed.

The Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup semi-final away to Limerick has been put back to Sunday at 2.

Match venue is the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

There will be a penalty shootout if required but no extra time.

Tipperary against Kerry on Wednesday in McGrath Cup Football has been moved to Templetuohy.

Throw-in time is 7 o’clock.

The McGrath Cup Final will be at 1 on Saturday.