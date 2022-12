Kerry manager Billy Dennehy says it's an exciting time for everyone involved, as the Kingdom get set for their debut season in the League Of Ireland.

He was yesterday revealed as manager, having originally being announced as Director of Football.

Dennehy has outlined the process that resulted in him taking charge of the team

Kerry also yesterday announced their first signings, one of them being Sean McGrath

Matt Keane is honoured to be playing for his county