Kerry man honoured at National Greyhound Racing Awards

Mar 10, 2025 16:31 By radiokerrysport
Daniel O'Rahilly, from Castleisland Co. Kerry, has been awarded the prestigious Young Person of the Year award for 2024 at the National Greyhound Racing Awards.

Daniel's extraordinary achievement in winning the 2024 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick Greyhound Stadium has set him apart from his peers. Competing against seasoned trainers, Daniel's greyhound, Knockeen Dazzler, secured a memorable victory in April last year. Daniel's impressive feat earned him a feature on Nationwide in October, where he was showcased alongside other young achievers excelling in their chosen sports.

The accolade was presented to Daniel at the National Greyhound Racing Awards, held last night at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium by Pat Flanagan, Chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland. This event celebrated the outstanding contributions and achievements within the greyhound racing community.

Daniel's dedication, skill, and passion for greyhound racing have earned him this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to witnessing his continued success in the future.

