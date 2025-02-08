Kerry lose to Donegal

Kerry have been beaten in the Allianz Football League.





They went down 1-18 to 0-23 to Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

Kerry started slowly and trailed by 4 points to no score after 7 minutes. The Kingdom had the next 3 points - courtesy of Dylan Geaney, Sean O'Shea and Conor Geaney - to move within a point after 16 minutes. It was 5 all after 22 minutes. A Donegal 2 pointer in the 26th minute had them ahead by that margin. When Paudie Clifford pointed for the Kingdom in the 33rd minute it was Kerry 0-7 Donegal 0-8. Donegal tagged on 3 more points by half time and led by 4 at the break.

Sean O'Shea and Dylan Geaney points cut the deficit in half at 0-9 to 0-11. A 40th minute Diarmuid O'Connor point meant Kerry were only 1 behind. However, a Donegal 2 pointer had them 3 to the good. Donegal followed that up with another point, a ball which hit the bar and went over. That made it Kerry 0-10 Donegal 0-14 after 41 minutes. Donegal were 5 clear at 0-16 to 0-11 after 45 mins. Donegal went 6 ahead before 3 successive Kerry points had the gap down to 3 in the 53rd minute. Sean O'Shea put over to make it a 2 point game. Donegal had the next two scores and led 0-19 to 0-15 with 11 minutes remaining. After Donegal nudged 4 clear the Kingdom goaled through Diarmuid O'Connor; set up by Paudie Clifford. That made it a 1 point game. Donegal had back to back points to lead by 3 with 5 to go; 0-22 to 1-16. Sean O'Shea's 2 pointer brought Kerry within 1 with 2 minutes remaining. Donegal then went 2 ahead and held on for the victory.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

In Division Three, Leitrim were smashed by Laois 3-20 to 6 points while in Division Four, Wicklow beat Waterford 3-17 to 1-19.