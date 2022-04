Kerry have lost out to Cork in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.

The Round 2 tie in Kenmare saw the Kingdom go down 3-7 to 0-10.

At the Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Championship Series in Portlaoise Kerry won 1 game but lost 2 in Group B:

Lost to Galway 4-4 to 2-5

Lost to Dublin 6-5 to 2-5

Beat Armagh 2-9 to 1-6.