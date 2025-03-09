Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Lose To Carlow In All Ireland Camogie

Mar 9, 2025 18:19 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Lose To Carlow In All Ireland Camogie
Unlike the Kerry Senior team yesterday, there was to be no second half comeback for the Kerry Under 16 Camogie team against Carlow today.

They were beaten in the Eir U16B All Ireland Championship on a 1-06 to 0-03 scoreline.

