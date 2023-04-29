Kerry lose Ladies Munster U14 final

Kerry have lost the Ladies Munster U14 Johnny Hayes Football Tournament Final.
The Kingdom were beaten 3-12 to 5 points against Cork, having trailed 1-10 to 3 points at half-time.
