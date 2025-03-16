Kerry lose at Longford

Kerry FC were beaten 3-2 at Longford in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Kerry came into the game on the back of two narrow defeats to Dundalk and Bray Wanderers. Previous to last night, Kerry FC‘s sole away trip in the 2025 season ended in a scoreless draw against Cobh Ramblers.

The opening minutes of the game were scrappy with both teams trying to get a foothold in the game. An early chance fell to Daniel Okwute after just five minutes. A quick counter attack from Kerry FC led to Okwute taking on a shot from a tight angle which went just wide of the post. Shortly after Longford had their first chance of the game. A lovely floated free kick into the box was well cut out by Abel Alabi to clear away the danger.

In the 16th minute, Aaron Doran had one of the best chances in the opening exchanges as his cross floated right in on top of Tim-Oliver Hiemer, but the ball hit the top of the crossbar and went out for a goal kick. The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when Joshua Giurgi slotted home a tidy finish. A well worked goal by Longford Town who were well deserving of their lead.

But Kerry replied well and Joe Adams won a free kick on the left-hand side. An in-swinging cross was well parried away by the Longford keeper and out for a corner. The resulting set piece was floated in by Sean O’Connell and a melee in the box was eventually struck well by Niall Brookwell who equalised for the Kingdom in the 27th minutes of the game.

It was all Kerry FC for the next 20 minutes with the number of chances. The first was a handball appeal in the box, but was waved away by referee Aaron O’Dowd. Joe Adams thought he put the Kingdom in front in the 38 minutes after a mix up at the back but his shot went just wide of the post. Similar to Kerry‘s first goal of the night, Sean O’Connell won a free kick at a tight angle, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner by Harry Halwax in the Longford goal. The corner was floated into the box and Luke Palmer scored his first senior goal for Kerry with a glancing header in the 42nd minute. Kerry FC went into the break two goals to one ahead and looked the better team at the short whistle.

Longford started the second half the better. Joshua Giurgi went down in the box in the opening minutes of the second half but the referee booked the Longford attacker for simulation. But just three minutes later, it was that man Giurgi who put Longford Town back on level terms when he tapped home a cross into the Kerry net. Longford took the lead in the 77th minute through Aaron Walsh, just minutes after the Longford man came off the bench, and Kerry were going to have to push hard for an equaliser. Conor McCarthy rolled the bench in the last 10 minutes, bringing in the likes of Oran Crowe, Cian Brosnan and Finn Barrett in the search of an equaliser in Bishopsgate. Kerry were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes to go, Abel Alabi adjudged to have bundled a player to the ground while waiting on a corner to be taken. In the 91st minute, Luke Palmer was taken down by Harry Halwax in the Langford goal and referee Aaron O’Dowd awarded Kerry with a late spot kick. Cian Brosnan stood up to take the penalty but unfortunately for Kerry, the penalty went just over the crossbar.

So it ended in another narrow loss for the Kingdom. Another tricky away tie lies ahead for Conor McCarthy’s men as they make the trip to Wexford next Friday evening.

LONGFORD TOWN: Harry Halwax; Osaze Irhue, Oisin Hand, Andrew Spain, Dean O’Shea; Emre Topcu, Aaron Doran; Josh Giurgi, Pharrell Manuel, Dean George; Daragh Murtagh.

KERRY FC: Tim-Oliver Hiemer; Alex Dunne, Abel Alabi, Christopher McQueen, Sean O’Connell; Okwuy Okwute, Luke Palmer, Sean McGrath, Ronan Teahan, Niall Brookwell; Joseph Adams.

