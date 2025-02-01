Advertisement
Sport

Kerry lose at Kildare

Feb 1, 2025 14:34 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lose at Kildare
Share this article

Kerry have lost their Allianz Hurling League Division 2 opener.

The Kingdom went down 2-28 to 17 points away to Kildare in Newbridge in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

Kerry had the opening point but Kildare responded to draw level, then added a 4th minute goal through Cathal Dowling. Shane Conway pulled a point back for Kerry but Kildare, playing their second game of the league, remained on top. The hosts were ahead 1-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. It was double scores after 21 minutes at 1-7 to 0-5 and could have been more but for Kildare's increasing wide count. Back to back Kerry points -scored by Shane Conway and Adam Segal - had them within 3 by the 26 minute mark. However, Kildare rattled off 4 quick points in a row to push 7 clear at 1-11 to 0-7 after 32 minutes. It was 1-14 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

Advertisement

Kildare, courtesy of David Qualter, had their second goal of the encounter just 2 minutes into the second half. That made it 2-14 to 0-11. With 20 minutes to go the gap was ten at 2-18 to 0-14. Kildare continued to dominate, going on to win by double scores.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

National coursing meeting Day 1 review
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Kerry reveal team to take on Derry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Councillor says trees shouldn’t be within falling distance of public roads or power lines
Special film screenings in Blasket Centre this weekend
Three Kerry candidates lose Seanad Agricultural Panel bid
Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus