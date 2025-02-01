Kerry lose at Kildare

Kerry have lost their Allianz Hurling League Division 2 opener.

The Kingdom went down 2-28 to 17 points away to Kildare in Newbridge in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

Kerry had the opening point but Kildare responded to draw level, then added a 4th minute goal through Cathal Dowling. Shane Conway pulled a point back for Kerry but Kildare, playing their second game of the league, remained on top. The hosts were ahead 1-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. It was double scores after 21 minutes at 1-7 to 0-5 and could have been more but for Kildare's increasing wide count. Back to back Kerry points -scored by Shane Conway and Adam Segal - had them within 3 by the 26 minute mark. However, Kildare rattled off 4 quick points in a row to push 7 clear at 1-11 to 0-7 after 32 minutes. It was 1-14 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

Kildare, courtesy of David Qualter, had their second goal of the encounter just 2 minutes into the second half. That made it 2-14 to 0-11. With 20 minutes to go the gap was ten at 2-18 to 0-14. Kildare continued to dominate, going on to win by double scores.