Kerry lose at Cobh

Oct 5, 2024 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry lose at Cobh
Kerry FC's Conor McCarthy and James Sugrue ahead of Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC have lost in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom went down 2-1 at Cobh.

UCD and Bray played out a 1-all draw.

Cork City also drew one-apiece with Treaty United.

Tonight, it’s the Midlands Clasico meeting of Longford Town and Athlone Town.

An Eoin Kenny goal deep into injury time Dundalk denied Galway United the chance to move up to second in the Premier Division last night.

1-1 is how it finished at Eamonn Deacy Park, with John Caulfield’s side third on 50-points.

