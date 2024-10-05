Kerry lose at Cobh

Kerry FC have lost in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom went down 2-1 at Cobh.

UCD and Bray played out a 1-all draw.

Cork City also drew one-apiece with Treaty United.

Tonight, it’s the Midlands Clasico meeting of Longford Town and Athlone Town.

An Eoin Kenny goal deep into injury time Dundalk denied Galway United the chance to move up to second in the Premier Division last night.

1-1 is how it finished at Eamonn Deacy Park, with John Caulfield’s side third on 50-points.