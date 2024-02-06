Kerry Local Golf Winners Round Up

ROSS

On Feb 4th held a single stableford competition.

The winners were:-

1st ......Darren Gaffey (14) 38 pts

2nd .....Niall O'Brien (12) 36pts 26 pts

Division 1...Peter Wickham.

Division 2...Tomas Horan

Division 3..Alius Brazeitis

Advertisement

On the February Bank Holiday Monday 5th we held a very successful and well supported mixed scramble in ideal weather

and ground conditions.

The winning teams were:-

1st...John Cuskelly, Susan Shorten, Neilie Carroll, Doinie Broderick.

2nd..Renaldas Bendikas, Noreen O'Mahony, Mike O'Leary.

On Thursday Feb 1st the Ross Seniors were back in action and held a 9 hole competition.

The winners were

1st ....John Ivory.

2nd... Ned Buckley

3rd.... Mike Casey

===

Ballybunion Golf Club

Competition Results

Monday 29th January-Sunday 4th February

Advertisement

Mens Competition Results

14 Holes Singles Stableford – Week 2 Spring League Old Course 04.04.2024

1st Frank Geary (19) 28

2nd Sean C O'Sullivan (14) 27

3rd Michael Jones (24) 26

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th February Spring League, 14 Hole, 2 Person Scramble, Old Course, Week 3

Ladies Competitions

Ladies’ Team of 4 - 2 Scores to Count 3rd February, 2024 OLD Course

1st Anne Marie Healy (18), Ann Kennelly (16), J OConnell (9) & Siobhan Walsh (19) 67pts

2nd Ann O'Riordan (26), Lorraine Canty (14), Catherine Morrissey (20) & Hazel Stafford (36) 62pts

3rd Mary Horgan (18), Bernie Moloney (22), A M Sexton (20) & Caroline Griffin (26) 60 pts

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Saturday 10th February Ladies - Scramble Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant, Listowel

Senior Men Competitions:

Advertisement

Seniors Competition 1st February.

1st. Eamon Condon (23) 36pts.

2nd.Rory Flannery (23) 35pts.

3rd.Jody Fitzmaurice (20) 33pts. B5-13.

Gross. Brendan Daly 22pts.

4th. Ken Sexton (19) 33pts. B5-12.

5th. Patrick Byrnes (33) 31pts.

6th. Joe Costello (27) 30pts. B5-13.

7th. Michael Barry (19) 30pts. B5-12.

8th. Edward Costello (21) 29pts. B5-13. B3-8.

9th. Frank Dore (12) 29pts. B5-13. B3-7.

10th. Michael Jonea (24) 29pts. B5-11.

V. John Maguire (24) 29pts. B5-10.

S.V. Fin Broderick (19) 27pts. B5-9.

S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffe (29) 27pts. B5-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th February Senior Competition Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

MNA SINSIR SINGLES COMPETITION 2nd Feb 2024 OLD COURSE

1st Mariann Relihan (45) 17pts

2nd Patsy Lydon (49) 17 pts

3rd Patricia Gleeson (24) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th February Mna Sinsir Singles 9 holes- Old Course

KENMARE

Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending 5/2/2024

Incredible scoring by Seamus and Noel to win the men’s Stableford Team competition, with the highest score we’ve ever had for one of these competitions. Brilliant Golf. Clara and Grainne won the ladies team comp on Sunday with some very solid team golf.

Thanks to all who attended our quiz on Friday evening also.

Mens Multiplier Stableford - 15 Hole (05/02/2024)

1st - Seamus MacGearailt & Noel Bambury - 100

2nd - John Sweeney & Dave Burke - 93

Ladies Scotch Foursomes February 4th.

1st: Clara Brosnan & Grainne Crowley (15) 25pts

2nd: Mary Brosnan & Joanne Bhamvra (15) 24pts Sent from my iPhone

Autumn Gold Thursday 1st Feb winner Dave Bergin 20pts.

Quiz Friday 2nd: Winners Team “Naomh Abán” Martina Dinneen, Derry Dinneen, Eoin McSwiney and Joey Arthur.

Thanks and Regards,

Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club.