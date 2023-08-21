Kerry Local Golf news and results

Killarney

AUGUST MONTHLY MEDAL

SINGLES STROKEPLAY

Sponsored by Keanes Jewellers

Played on Mahony's Point; Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August 2023

Winner – Jonathan Sparling 66 (6) bk9

2nd – Colin Feeley 66 (10)

Best Gross – David MacIndoe Snr 67 (4)

Category 1: Winner – Stuart Graham 69 (5), 2nd – Eugene Kennedy 71 (7) bk9, 3rd – Derry McCarthy 71 (7) last1

Category 2: Winner – Gerard Moroney 67 (10), 2nd – James Lynch 68 (10), 3rd – Denis O’Neill 69 (11)

Category 3: Winner – Pat Carroll 68 (12), 2nd – Daniel Kelly 70 (13), 3rd – Michael Dwyer 71 (15) last6

Category 4: Winner – Jack O’Sullivan 68 (20), 2nd – Mark Harmon 69 (20) bk9, 3rd – Darragh Rahilly 69 (17) bk9

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday, 1st August - Senior Ladies 9H winner Marcella O'Flynn 18pts

Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner - Sharon McGillicuddy

GIG 9H Stableford winner - Una Moynihan

FIXTURES

Tuesday, 22nd August Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 24th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 25th/Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th - Annual Club Classic (Team of 4)

CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY - 2023 FINAL

Congratulations to Alana Rowan on her victory in the Club Singles Final for 2023, Alana beat Tori Baker in a closely contested final.

What a year Alana has had so far, winner of the Silver Medal, 2nd place in both Lady Captain's and Lady President's Prize and very much in contention for the GOTY also. Well done Alana, well deserved, playing great golf this year.

MUNSTER CUP TEAM

Our Munster Cup Team of Carmel Kearney, Alana Rowan and Rose Quilter traveled to Mitchelstown last Wednesday to take part in the Munster Cup for handicaps under 20. Unfortunately our ladies were not in the prizes but well done ladies on your representation of Castlegregory at this competition.

ELEANOR TIVY

Our Eleanor Tivy Team were due to play on Friday in Cahir Park but due to a Yellow Status rain warning Golf Ireland made the decision to postpone the competition until Monday, August 28th.

SENIOR RESULTS;

1 Sean A O Connor 22pts

2 Martin Rice 20pts on countback

3 Sean Leen 20pts

MASTER'S CLASSIC;36 Hole Singles Stableford.

Sponsored by Colour Shade.

Considering the elements we had a good turnout for one of our biggest competitions of the year. Saturday sorted the men from the boys and Sunday was a showdown shootout between the survivors from Saturday.

The big three here were Frankie Herlihy, Eddie Hanafin and Stephen O'Leary and it was the local lad Frankie who battled bravely to take the prestigious honours by the minimum over the two days. Our sincere gratitude to our member and sponsor Clive Swindell (Colour Shade) for his sponsorship of this wonderful prize yet again and to all who entered.

Overall Winner;

Frank Herlihy (17) 69 (36 + 33)

Overall Runner Up;

Eddie Hanafin (14) 68 (36 +32)

Saturday Best;

Darragh Finn (29) 34

Sunday Best;

John Robinson (10) 36

Overall Best Gross;

Donal O'Donnell (6) 55

FIXTURES;

This weekend we hold our annual Fundraiser Team Am-Am Classic. Play over Friday,Saturday or Sunday. Entry via BRS and guests are most welcome. There are some fantastic prizes on offer over the three days thanks to the kind sponsors who came on board and will be recognised each day. Tee times are still available for each day.

Country Clubs Semi-Final/Final;

Our Country Clubs squad travel to Lismore this weekend to contest for this long-standing Munster Clubs competition. Semi-Final is at 8.00am Sunday and hopefully a Final at 2.00pm. Best of luck to all the squad and management representing the "Blue of Castle" this weekend.

Matchplay Competitions;

Reminder to please fill in the result of your relevant match on the posters on the notice board. First named to organise match date and time(please submit at least three).

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

14th-20th August 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Sponsored by Fusion Logistics (GOY)

Cashen Course Sunday August 20th 2023

1 st Pat J Ryan (17) 40 pts (B9 20)

2 nd J P Hickey (11) 40 pts

3 rd Patsy T Browne (29) 36 pts

Gross: Ewan McHale 31 pts (B9 16 B6 12)

Cat 1

1 st Adrian Farrell(4) 35 pts

2 nd Anthony Bennett(3) 34 pts

Cat 2

1 st Aidan (Listowel) Daly(6) 35 pts (B9 19)

2 nd Mike Broderick(10) 35 pts

3 rd Philip Byrne(10) 34 pts

Cat 3

1 st Ronan O'Neill (14) 33 pts (B9 17)

2 nd Des Adams(15) 33 pts

3 rd Brendan Slattery(18) 32 pts

Cat 4

1 st Mark O'Brien(19) 35 pts (B9 17)

2 nd Joe J. O'Connor(26) 35 pts

3 rd Henry Sheahan(21) 34 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 27th August Mens Dan Blake singles competition Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – OLD COURSE

Sponsor: Tae Lane

Sunday 19th August 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

Overall 1st Jeanelle Griffin (29) 37pts

Overall 2nd Tess Noonan (36) 36pts

Category 1

1st Janice O Connell (10) 31pts

2nd Mary O Donoghue (11) 30pts

Category 2

1st Annemarie Carroll (18) 34pts

2nd Mary Fagan (21) 29pts

Category 3

1st Bernie Moloney (23) 30pts

2nd Jean Liston (30) 28pts ( bk 6 8pts)

Category 4

1st Muireann O Sullivan (39) 27pts

2nd Mary Kelly (39) 26pts

Seniors Louise Griffin (21) 28pts ( bk 9 15pts)

9 Hole Competition

1st Mary Whelan (19) 15 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 26th August Lady Captains Day Old Course

Friday 25th Mixed Scramble-Semi/Open - Old Course -CAHILL'S SUPER VALU, BALLYBUNION - Sponsors

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2023- Mná Sinsir Competition-Cashen Course

Tralee

Senior Ladies.

We had 38 members compete in President Joan’s Prize. It was a great turnout & the small amount of showers did not deter us.

Results:

Winner of the President’s Prize – Ber Collins (21pts on countback)

2nd Place - Marie McGrath ( 21pts)

3rd Place – Nora Lehane (20pts on countback)

4th Place – Breda Walshe ( 20 pts

Senior Men.

Result of President Teddy's Prize played on August 16th .

1st Ogie Moran (22) 28 pts last 9 holes

2nd Ger Power (15) 28 pts

3rd Tom Moore (16) 26 pts last 9 holes

4th Sean Reidy (14) 26 pts last 6 holes

5th Patrick Mc Elligott 26 pts last 9 holes

6th James Ormonde (8) 26 pts last 6 holes

7th Conor Stack (16) 26 pts last 9 holes

8th Joe Stack (19) 26 pts last 9 holes

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Eamon O Mahony (32) 25 pts

Junior Golf

Results from Wednesday

Super turnout on the Par 3 40 players

1st Robeard Woods 18

2nd Daniel Fegan 21

3rd Ava O' Sullivan

4th Sinead Spring

9 Hole

Ava O' Sullivan (19) 17pts

18 Hole Competition

1st Sean Barrett (28)42pts

2nd Ella Moynihan (5)41pts

3rd Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (18) 41pts

Festival Mens’ Open Fourball Competition Saturday 19th August.

1 Brian O'Sullivan Eoghan Galvin 43 pts

2 Diarmuid McElligott Patrick C. Lynch 43 pts

3 Michael J. Sheehy Gerald Carey 43 pts

4 Denis Murphy Kieran Ruttledge 43 pts

5 Sean Ciaran Ryan Alexander Verget 42 pts

Cean Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 20th August2023.

Men

1 Brian O'Sullivan Eoghan Galvin 43 pts

2 Diarmuid McElligott Patrick C. Lynch 43 pts

3 Michael J. Sheehy Gerald Carey 43 pts

4 Denis Murphy Kieran Ruttledge 43 pts

5 Sean Ciaran Ryan Alexander Verget 42 pts

Ladies

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 20th August 2023

1st: Anne Moran (30) 35 pts Countback

2nd: Nuala Dawson (22) 35 pts

Best Gross: Kaelin O’Keeffe 26 gross

3rd: Gerardine Sheehy (46) 34 pts

Maine Valley

Results of Medal sponsored by Ivertec (Golfer of the year)

1st Liam Martin (7) 70

2nd Paudie Murphy (12) 71 (back 9)

3rd Dennis Bird (8) 71

Division 1

Gary Stynes (10) 73 (back 9)

Division 2 (indexes 15.8 to 21.8)

Michael A Ladden (17) 72

Division 3 (indexes 22.8 and above)

Michael McCarron (22) 72 (back 9)

