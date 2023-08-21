Kerry Local Golf news and results

Killarney
AUGUST MONTHLY MEDAL
SINGLES STROKEPLAY
Sponsored by Keanes Jewellers
Played on Mahony's Point; Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August 2023
Winner – Jonathan Sparling 66 (6) bk9
2nd – Colin Feeley 66 (10)
Best Gross – David MacIndoe Snr 67 (4)
Category 1: Winner – Stuart Graham 69 (5), 2nd – Eugene Kennedy 71 (7) bk9, 3rd – Derry McCarthy 71 (7) last1
Category 2: Winner – Gerard Moroney 67 (10), 2nd – James Lynch 68 (10), 3rd – Denis O’Neill 69 (11)
Category 3: Winner – Pat Carroll 68 (12), 2nd – Daniel Kelly 70 (13), 3rd – Michael Dwyer 71 (15) last6
Category 4: Winner – Jack O’Sullivan 68 (20), 2nd – Mark Harmon 69 (20) bk9, 3rd – Darragh Rahilly 69 (17) bk9
Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS
Tuesday, 1st August - Senior Ladies 9H winner Marcella O'Flynn 18pts
Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner - Sharon McGillicuddy
GIG 9H Stableford winner - Una Moynihan
FIXTURES
Tuesday, 22nd August Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 24th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford
Friday 25th/Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th - Annual Club Classic (Team of 4)
CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY - 2023 FINAL
Congratulations to Alana Rowan on her victory in the Club Singles Final for 2023, Alana beat Tori Baker in a closely contested final.
What a year Alana has had so far, winner of the Silver Medal, 2nd place in both Lady Captain's and Lady President's Prize and very much in contention for the GOTY also. Well done Alana, well deserved, playing great golf this year.
MUNSTER CUP TEAM
Our Munster Cup Team of Carmel Kearney, Alana Rowan and Rose Quilter traveled to Mitchelstown last Wednesday to take part in the Munster Cup for handicaps under 20. Unfortunately our ladies were not in the prizes but well done ladies on your representation of Castlegregory at this competition.
ELEANOR TIVY
Our Eleanor Tivy Team were due to play on Friday in Cahir Park but due to a Yellow Status rain warning Golf Ireland made the decision to postpone the competition until Monday, August 28th.
SENIOR RESULTS;
1 Sean A O Connor 22pts
2 Martin Rice 20pts on countback
3 Sean Leen 20pts
MASTER'S CLASSIC;36 Hole Singles Stableford.
Sponsored by Colour Shade.
Considering the elements we had a good turnout for one of our biggest competitions of the year. Saturday sorted the men from the boys and Sunday was a showdown shootout between the survivors from Saturday.
The big three here were Frankie Herlihy, Eddie Hanafin and Stephen O'Leary and it was the local lad Frankie who battled bravely to take the prestigious honours by the minimum over the two days. Our sincere gratitude to our member and sponsor Clive Swindell (Colour Shade) for his sponsorship of this wonderful prize yet again and to all who entered.
Overall Winner;
Frank Herlihy (17) 69 (36 + 33)
Overall Runner Up;
Eddie Hanafin (14) 68 (36 +32)
Saturday Best;
Darragh Finn (29) 34
Sunday Best;
John Robinson (10) 36
Overall Best Gross;
Donal O'Donnell (6) 55
FIXTURES;
This weekend we hold our annual Fundraiser Team Am-Am Classic. Play over Friday,Saturday or Sunday. Entry via BRS and guests are most welcome. There are some fantastic prizes on offer over the three days thanks to the kind sponsors who came on board and will be recognised each day. Tee times are still available for each day.
Country Clubs Semi-Final/Final;
Our Country Clubs squad travel to Lismore this weekend to contest for this long-standing Munster Clubs competition. Semi-Final is at 8.00am Sunday and hopefully a Final at 2.00pm. Best of luck to all the squad and management representing the "Blue of Castle" this weekend.
Matchplay Competitions;
Reminder to please fill in the result of your relevant match on the posters on the notice board. First named to organise match date and time(please submit at least three).
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
14th-20th August 2023
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Sponsored by Fusion Logistics (GOY)
Cashen Course Sunday August 20th 2023
1 st Pat J Ryan (17) 40 pts (B9 20)
2 nd J P Hickey (11) 40 pts
3 rd Patsy T Browne (29) 36 pts
Gross: Ewan McHale 31 pts (B9 16 B6 12)
Cat 1
1 st Adrian Farrell(4) 35 pts
2 nd Anthony Bennett(3) 34 pts
Cat 2
1 st Aidan (Listowel) Daly(6) 35 pts (B9 19)
2 nd Mike Broderick(10) 35 pts
3 rd Philip Byrne(10) 34 pts
Cat 3
1 st Ronan O'Neill (14) 33 pts (B9 17)
2 nd Des Adams(15) 33 pts
3 rd Brendan Slattery(18) 32 pts
Cat 4
1 st Mark O'Brien(19) 35 pts (B9 17)
2 nd Joe J. O'Connor(26) 35 pts
3 rd Henry Sheahan(21) 34 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 27th August Mens Dan Blake singles competition Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – OLD COURSE
Sponsor: Tae Lane
Sunday 19th August 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD
Overall 1st Jeanelle Griffin (29) 37pts
Overall 2nd Tess Noonan (36) 36pts
Category 1
1st Janice O Connell (10) 31pts
2nd Mary O Donoghue (11) 30pts
Category 2
1st Annemarie Carroll (18) 34pts
2nd Mary Fagan (21) 29pts
Category 3
1st Bernie Moloney (23) 30pts
2nd Jean Liston (30) 28pts ( bk 6 8pts)
Category 4
1st Muireann O Sullivan (39) 27pts
2nd Mary Kelly (39) 26pts
Seniors Louise Griffin (21) 28pts ( bk 9 15pts)
9 Hole Competition
1st Mary Whelan (19) 15 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 26th August Lady Captains Day Old Course
Friday 25th Mixed Scramble-Semi/Open - Old Course -CAHILL'S SUPER VALU, BALLYBUNION - Sponsors
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th August 2023- Mná Sinsir Competition-Cashen Course
Tralee
Senior Ladies.
We had 38 members compete in President Joan’s Prize. It was a great turnout & the small amount of showers did not deter us.
Results:
Winner of the President’s Prize – Ber Collins (21pts on countback)
2nd Place - Marie McGrath ( 21pts)
3rd Place – Nora Lehane (20pts on countback)
4th Place – Breda Walshe ( 20 pts
Senior Men.
Result of President Teddy's Prize played on August 16th .
1st Ogie Moran (22) 28 pts last 9 holes
2nd Ger Power (15) 28 pts
3rd Tom Moore (16) 26 pts last 9 holes
4th Sean Reidy (14) 26 pts last 6 holes
5th Patrick Mc Elligott 26 pts last 9 holes
6th James Ormonde (8) 26 pts last 6 holes
7th Conor Stack (16) 26 pts last 9 holes
8th Joe Stack (19) 26 pts last 9 holes
Over 80+ Red tees
1st Eamon O Mahony (32) 25 pts
Junior Golf
Results from Wednesday
Super turnout on the Par 3 40 players
1st Robeard Woods 18
2nd Daniel Fegan 21
3rd Ava O' Sullivan
4th Sinead Spring
9 Hole
Ava O' Sullivan (19) 17pts
18 Hole Competition
1st Sean Barrett (28)42pts
2nd Ella Moynihan (5)41pts
3rd Ruben Rivas Mc Hugh (18) 41pts
Festival Mens’ Open Fourball Competition Saturday 19th August.
1 Brian O'Sullivan Eoghan Galvin 43 pts
2 Diarmuid McElligott Patrick C. Lynch 43 pts
3 Michael J. Sheehy Gerald Carey 43 pts
4 Denis Murphy Kieran Ruttledge 43 pts
5 Sean Ciaran Ryan Alexander Verget 42 pts
Cean Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 20th August2023.
Men
1 Brian O'Sullivan Eoghan Galvin 43 pts
2 Diarmuid McElligott Patrick C. Lynch 43 pts
3 Michael J. Sheehy Gerald Carey 43 pts
4 Denis Murphy Kieran Ruttledge 43 pts
5 Sean Ciaran Ryan Alexander Verget 42 pts
Ladies
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 20th August 2023
1st: Anne Moran (30) 35 pts Countback
2nd: Nuala Dawson (22) 35 pts
Best Gross: Kaelin O’Keeffe 26 gross
3rd: Gerardine Sheehy (46) 34 pts
Maine Valley
Results of Medal sponsored by Ivertec (Golfer of the year)
1st Liam Martin (7) 70
2nd Paudie Murphy (12) 71 (back 9)
3rd Dennis Bird (8) 71
Division 1
Gary Stynes (10) 73 (back 9)
Division 2 (indexes 15.8 to 21.8)
Michael A Ladden (17) 72
Division 3 (indexes 22.8 and above)
Michael McCarron (22) 72 (back 9)
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android