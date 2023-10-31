Kerry Local Golf News

Castlegregory

Ladies Results;

Tuesday 24th October - 9H Senior Ladies Mary Moriarty 18pts

Friday 27th to Sunday 29th - 18H Stableford winner Kathleen Hennessy 36pts (on countback)

Fixtures;

Tuesday, 31st October - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th November - 13H Stableford .

Senior Results for 26th of October :

1 Patrick Moriarty (Captain) 21pts on countback.

2 Bernard Dennehy 21pts on countback.

3 John Flynn 21pts on countback.

Men's Club;

A good turnout today for our "Golden Ball " 3 person team competition. As per previous team events we have run throughout the season, it takes an astute golfer to be on a winning team, but today we had no less than 3 wily campaigners on the same team who claimed the honours with a brilliant 86 points.

Result:

Winners;86 points.

William Harty

Patrick Moriarty (Senior Men's Captain)

John mcAuliffe

Well done gentlemen.

Fixtures;

This Sunday,November 5th, we will gather for a 18 hole Texas Scramble from the White Markers. This will be an open 3 person team event. Entry on the BRS. It's then hoped to play our Master Classic on Sunday 12th(Shotgun Start) where the top 16 will play for this prestigious prize and we will also hold another competition for those outside the top 16. All prize presentations will be made after play this day and all recipients will be notified of same.

Federation of Kerry Intermediate Shield.

Huge congratulations to our Intermediate Shield squad who unbelievably won the tournament last Saturday after coming from what seemed like an impossible position after the 1st leg in Killarney GC. Great credit to the 3 pairings of Stephen O'Leary and James O'Connell, Eddie Hanafin and Tommy Higgins along with Colin O’Sullivan and Mossie Hogan who played with a "never say die" attitude added to brilliant links golf played by each of them to reduce the deficit to all square with a few holes to play. Then on the 17th the cheers rang out loud when we claimed a victory that can be now known as The Comeback at Castlegregory. Special mention to our unrivalled supporter Mike Burrows who was there throughout all our matches supporting the lads. A true clubman.

Men's Club AGM.

Reminder that our AGM will be held on Friday 10th November at 8pm in the Clubhouse. All members are invited to attend.

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Singles Stfd. O Donoghue Ring Collection

1st & BG : Mairead Martin (-03) 40 Points

2nd : Anne Moynihan (03) 38 Points

3rd: Eileen Magee (28) 37 Points

Next Competition : Mahony’s Point Champagne Scramble, Team of 4.

Ross

On Oct 28th and 29th we held the final of the Keanes Jewweller's Gold Medal Strokeplay competition,

The winners were:-

1st ........Ger Scott (24) 65

2nd ..... Ryan Scott (11) 66

3rd.... .. Seamus McCarthy (22) 66 .

Best Gross ..Alan Flynn 75.

The winner of the Keanes Gold Medal is Donie Broderick.

On Thursday Oct 26th the Ross Seniors made a welcome return to the fairways after a few weeks of weather enforced absences.

There was a good turnout on the day and the winners were:-

1st.... John Ivory

2nd... Donal Doherty

3rd ... Tadhg McCarthy.

On Bank holiday Monday we held a 12 hole mixed scramble and despite the recent poor weather the course is in good condition.

We had a large number of participants and some very tight scores.

The winners were :-

1....Bryan O'Leary, Leo Casey, Kathy Crowley, Maurice Coffey

2...Ronan Bennett, Tadhg McCarthy,John Hurley, Emir Coffey.

3....Donie Broderick, Donald McSweeney, Mary B O'Sullivan, Patrick Crowley.

Tralee

Wednesday 18th October 2023:

Ladies Singles Competition 14 Holes - Club Sponsored:

1st: Rhona Johnston (26) 29 pts

Sunday 22nd October:

Ladies Fourball 14 Holes - Club Sponsored:

1st: Mary Murphy & Ber Walsh 36 pts

2nd: Norah Quinlan & Angela Enright 33 pts Countback

Wednesday 25th October:

Ladies 3 Person Champagne Scramble 14 Holes - Club Sponsored:

1st: Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan, Sheila McCarthy & Joan Cantillon 64 pts

2nd: Ber Collins, Paula Mangan & Brid Murphy 62 pts

Senior Ladies 23rd October 2023. 3 Person Scramble.

1st Pl – Michelle Moore, Noreen Kelliher & Antoinette Sayers – 25pts

2nd Pl – Niamh Galvin, Annette Dineen, Mgt Rose O’Keeffe – 24pts

3rd Pl – Joan Costello, Ber Collins, & Norah Quinlan – 23pts.

Lady President Joan's prize to the Senior Men on Wednesday October 25th.

1st Terry Egan (22) 32 pts

2nd John F Fitzgerald (23) 30 pts last 9 holes

3rd Tom Egan (15) 30 pts

4th James Ormonde (7) 29 pts last 9 holes

5th Sean Corcoran (12) 29 pts

6th Michael Brosnan (17) 28pts last 9 holes

7th Richard Barry (19) 28 pts last 6 holes

8th Bob Dillon (20) 28 pts.

Der Sullivan Sponsored Hamper 14 holes Singles Stableford Results, Sunday 29th October.

1 Cianan Ferris 36 pts (20)

2 Martin Mitchell 34 pts (13)

3 Denis Murphy 33 pts (17)

4 Pat Prendeville 32 pts (13)

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club

Singles Sweep - 28th & 29th October 2023

Winner Patrick Healy (21) 42 pts

2nd Kevin Harmon (10) 41 Pts C/B

3rd Denis Keane (9) 41 Pts C/B

4th Torlogh Byrnes (7) 40 Pts

Best Gross Barry Keane (1) 34 Pts

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (20) 34Pts

Cat 1 David Kirby (10) 35 Pts

Cat 2 Micheal OShea (13) 37 Pts

Cat 3 Brendan Moriarty (17) 38 Pts

Cat 4 Patrick MJ. O’Shea (34) 38Pts

Ladies Club Results

Sunday 29th October 2023 – Scramble sponsored by O’Connor Pyne Accounts

1st Miriam De Vere White (20), Louise Farrell (31) & Elsie Stephens (31) 38

2nd Nuala Curran (31), Marian Daly (33) & Brigin Quinlan (32) 36

3rd Siobhan Long (30), Phil-Anne Foley (35) & Yvonne Eadie (42) 36

Master Golfer sponsored by Rose Cunningham – Winner Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy

Golf of the Year sponsored by The Prize bond Company – Winner Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th November 14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB OLD COURSE

Tuesday 24th October, 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Toni Quilter (22) 41pts

2nd Rose Fitzgerald (20) 38pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 37pts

4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (11) 36pts (Bk 9 18pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 31st October Ladies - - Cashen - 9 holes tuesday voucher

Saturday 4th November Ladies - voucher Singles Stableford - Cashen course

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition Sponsored by Mr Michael P Murphy.

1st. Sean Corcoran (13) 46pts.

2nd. Tim Nolan (24) 44pts.

3rd. Michael Barrett (20) 42pts. B9-20. B3-5.

Gross. John Corridan 28pts.

4th. Jerry McAuliffe (26) 42pts. B9-20. B3-4.

5th. Tim Sheehan (31) 42pts. B9-20. B6-12.

6th. Jerry Sexton (29) 42pts. B9-19.

7th. Eamon Condon (23) 41pts. B9-23.

8th. Owen O’Shaughnessy (17) 41pts. B9-20. B3-8.

9th. Michael P O’Farrell (29) 41pts. B9-20. B3-7.

10th. Padraig Murphy (18) 40pts. B9-22.

V. John Maguire (25) 38pts. B9-17.

S.V. Joe Costello (24) 36pts. B9-16.

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (26) 33pts. B9-21.

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd November Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

COMPETITION RESULTS – 27 th OCT 2023

TEAM OF 3 Cashen Course

1ST MARIANNE RELIHAN Hcap 24

MARY WHELAN H cap 20 29 pts

EILEEN DALY H cap 18

2nd MADGE GROAKE H cap 19

MARY PIERSE H cap 18 27pts ( back 3)

MARTHA WOULFE Hcap 22

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd November Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen Course 8 hole Scramble