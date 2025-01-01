Advertisement
Kerry local basketball fixtures and results

Jan 1, 2025 10:58 By radiokerrysport
RESULTS:

Senior Women's Division 2 Plate:

Vixens 54 - 37 Cobras ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Plate:

St Marys T2 26 - 28 St Colmans ;

FIXTURES:

Senior Women's Division 1:

St Pauls v St Brendans , Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center

Tralee Magic v Kenmare Kestrels, Venue: Mounthawk BOTH TIMES TBC

Senior Men's Division 3:

Gneeveguilla v Tralee Titans , Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:

St Marys v Corca Dhuibhne , Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 18:00

St Josephs v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 20:00

St Brendans T1 v Vixens ,Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00

St Colmans v Rathmore Ravens , Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 20:15

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:

St Brendans T1 v Tralee Magic , Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:

KCYMS v St Josephs , Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex JUST UNDERWAY

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:

St Pauls Black v St Marys Red, Venue: Spa GAA Club, 20:10

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:

St Brendans T1 v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Moyderwell School

St Marys Black v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, BOTH TIMES TBC

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:

KCYMS v Ballybunion Wildcats ,Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:

Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans T1, Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 18:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:

St Marys T3 v Cahersiveen ,Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:

Ballybunion Wildcats T2 v Kenmare Kestrels Red, Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, TIME TBC

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:

St Brendans T2 v Killarney Cougars , Venue: Moyderwell School, 18:30

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:

Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans , Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:30

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 2:

Tralee Magic v Corca Dhuibhne, Venue: CBS The Green Tralee, 19:00

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:

St Bridgets v St Marys, Venue: Currow Community Centre, 18:15

