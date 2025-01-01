Kerry local basketball fixtures and results

RESULTS:
Senior Women's Division 2 Plate:
Vixens 54 - 37 Cobras ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Plate:
St Marys T2 26 - 28 St Colmans ;
FIXTURES:
Senior Women's Division 1:
St Pauls v St Brendans , Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center
Tralee Magic v Kenmare Kestrels, Venue: Mounthawk BOTH TIMES TBC
Senior Men's Division 3:
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Titans , Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
St Marys v Corca Dhuibhne , Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 18:00
St Josephs v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 20:00
St Brendans T1 v Vixens ,Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00
St Colmans v Rathmore Ravens , Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 20:15
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
St Brendans T1 v Tralee Magic , Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
KCYMS v St Josephs , Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex JUST UNDERWAY
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
St Pauls Black v St Marys Red, Venue: Spa GAA Club, 20:10
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:
St Brendans T1 v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Moyderwell School
St Marys Black v Ballymac Bobcats , Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, BOTH TIMES TBC
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
KCYMS v Ballybunion Wildcats ,Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans T1, Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 18:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Marys T3 v Cahersiveen ,Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Ballybunion Wildcats T2 v Kenmare Kestrels Red, Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, TIME TBC
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
St Brendans T2 v Killarney Cougars , Venue: Moyderwell School, 18:30
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Brendans , Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:30
Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 2:
Tralee Magic v Corca Dhuibhne, Venue: CBS The Green Tralee, 19:00
Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:
St Bridgets v St Marys, Venue: Currow Community Centre, 18:15