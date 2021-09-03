Kerry lady selected on Munster team

Muirne Wall of Kerry Women is named in the Munster team for round 2 of the Vodafone Interprovincial Championship.

She continues her half-back partnership with Nicole Cronin for the home tie with Connacht tomorrow.

The team shows five changes; among them Kate Sheehan coming in for Kerry’s Edel Murphy at hooker.

Kerry winger Laura O’Mahony went off with a foot injury against Ulster last weekend. She is not in the squad this weekend.

Full details:

Head Coach Matt Brown has made five changes to the starting fifteen which secured a 50-5 victory over Ulster in Round 1.

There are two changes in the forwards with Ciara O’Halloran coming into the second-row for Aaliyah Te Pou who is on the bench while Kate Sheehan comes in for Edel Murphy at hooker. Sheehan will pack down in the front row with last weekend’s Player of the Match, Chloe Pearse, and Fiona Reidy.

O’Halloran will be joined by Siobhán McCarthy in the second row while the back row remains unchanged with Clodagh O’Halloran, Maeve Óg O’Leary and captain Sarah Quin continuing in their roles.

In the backs, the half-back partnership of Muirne Wall and Nicole Cronin remains while Rachel Allen continues at inside centre. At outside centre, Alana McInerney comes into the team to make her senior Munster debut.

In the back three, Chisom Ugwueru continues on the right wing while Stephanie Carroll and Maggie Boylan come into the starting team at left wing and full back, respectively.

Among the replacements, Anna Caplice and Aoife Doyle have been included after the duo were released from Ireland camp.

Munster: Maggie Boylan; Chisom Ugwueru, Alana McInerney, Rachel Allen, Stephanie Carroll; Nicole Cronin, Muirne Wall; Chloe Pearse, Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy; Ciara O’Halloran, Siobhán McCarthy; Clodagh O’Halloran, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Sarah Quin (C).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird, Aoife Moore, Laura Delaney, Aaliyah Te Pou, Anna Caplice, Gemma Lane, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Doyle.

Emily O’Regan of Tralee will start for the Munster U18s on Sunday against Connacht.