Kerry Lady nominated for World Swimmer Of The Year

Jan 16, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Lady nominated for World Swimmer Of The Year
A Kerry lady is looking for your votes after being nominated for a World Swimmer Of The Year award

Elaine Burrows Dillane is shortlisted for the World Open Water Swimming Association woman of the year.
