Kerry Lady nominated for World Swimmer Of The Year

A Kerry lady is looking for your votes after being nominated for a World Swimmer Of The Year award
Elaine Burrows Dillane is shortlisted for the World Open Water Swimming Association woman of the year.
Go to openwaterswimming.com
Advertisement
A Kerry lady is looking for your votes after being nominated for a World Swimmer Of The Year award
Elaine Burrows Dillane is shortlisted for the World Open Water Swimming Association woman of the year.
Go to openwaterswimming.com
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus