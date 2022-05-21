Advertisement
Kerry Ladies Win All-Ireland U14 Platinum Football Title

May 21, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Drama to the last minute! Kerry have won the All-Ireland U14 Platinum Football Final after an extra-time victory over Cork.

There were 10 goals scored in Pairc Ui Rinn with the Kingdom taking the honours on a 5-12 to 5-10 scoreline.

