Kerry Ladies Win All-Ireland U14 Platinum Football Title

Drama to the last minute! Kerry have won the All-Ireland U14 Platinum Football Final after an extra-time victory over Cork.
There were 10 goals scored in Pairc Ui Rinn with the Kingdom taking the honours on a 5-12 to 5-10 scoreline.
