Kerry Ladies Welcome Meath To Tralee For All-Ireland Football Quarter Final

Kerry are just two games away from another TG4 All-Ireland Football Final.

They'll welcome former champions Meath to Tralee this evening in the quarter-final at Austin Stack Park.

Throw-in is at 5.15 and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

Two of the other three semi-final places will be confirmed today.

First into action today will be Cork and Waterford who meet at Supervalu Pairc Ui Chaoimh from 1.30.

Defending champions Dublin welcome Galway to Parnell Park from half-past-7.