Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Ladies Welcome Meath To Tralee For All-Ireland Football Quarter Final

Jul 6, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Welcome Meath To Tralee For All-Ireland Football Quarter Final
Kerry v Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry are just two games away from another TG4 All-Ireland Football Final.

They'll welcome former champions Meath to Tralee this evening in the quarter-final at Austin Stack Park.

Throw-in is at 5.15 and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

Advertisement

Two of the other three semi-final places will be confirmed today.

First into action today will be Cork and Waterford who meet at Supervalu Pairc Ui Chaoimh from 1.30.

Defending champions Dublin welcome Galway to Parnell Park from half-past-7.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

England to face Switzerland this evening in quarter-final
Advertisement
Stage 8 Of Tour De France Suited To Sprinters
Djokovic Today's Headline Act On Wimbledon Centre Court
Advertisement

Recommended

England to face Switzerland this evening in quarter-final
4,500 cyclists undertaking 42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle today
Listowel teenager found safe and well
Council proposes road closure in Milltown for Féile Lughnasadh
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus