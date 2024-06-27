Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight

The Kerry Ladies u16s are in the All-Ireland U16 A Football Championship semi-final tonight.

The Kerry u16s take on Mayo at 7.30 in Rathkeale, co. Limerick

Mark Lynch has the team…

The Kerry u16 team to take on Mayo has been named as follows:

Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott Muireann Rochford - Inbhear Scéine Gaels Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels Muireann Teahan - Southern Gaels Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill Lily Riordan Beaufort Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels Jessie Lynch Daingean Uí Chúis Keeva Riordan - Beaufort Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels Brid Curtin - Currow

