Sport

Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight

Jun 27, 2024 17:22 By brendan
Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight
The Kerry Ladies u16s are in the All-Ireland U16 A Football Championship semi-final tonight.

 

The Kerry u16s take on Mayo at 7.30 in Rathkeale, co. Limerick

Mark Lynch has the team…

The Kerry u16 team to take on Mayo has been named as follows:

  1. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
  2. Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott
  3. Muireann Rochford - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
  4. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
  5. Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks
  6. Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds
  7. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
  8. Muireann Teahan - Southern Gaels
  9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
  10. Lily Riordan Beaufort
  11. Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
  12. Jessie Lynch Daingean Uí Chúis
  13. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
  14. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels
  15. Brid Curtin - Currow
  1. Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets
  2. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels
  3. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney
  4. Vilte Paulauskaite - Southern Gaels
  5. Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort
  6. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
  7. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
  8. Sarah O'Brien - Laune Rangers
  9. Lily O’Shaughnessy - Fossa
  10. Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
  11. Sadhbh O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels
  12. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks
  13. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
  14. Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis
  15. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
