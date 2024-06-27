Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight

The Kerry Ladies u16s are in the All-Ireland U16 A Football Championship semi-final tonight.
The Kerry u16s take on Mayo at 7.30 in Rathkeale, co. Limerick
Mark Lynch has the team…
The Kerry u16 team to take on Mayo has been named as follows:
- Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
- Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott
- Muireann Rochford - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
- Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
- Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks
- Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds
- Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
- Muireann Teahan - Southern Gaels
- Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
- Lily Riordan Beaufort
- Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
- Jessie Lynch Daingean Uí Chúis
- Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
- Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels
- Brid Curtin - Currow
- Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets
- Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels
- Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney
- Vilte Paulauskaite - Southern Gaels
- Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort
- Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
- Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
- Sarah O'Brien - Laune Rangers
- Lily O’Shaughnessy - Fossa
- Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
- Sadhbh O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels
- Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks
- Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
- Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis
- Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil