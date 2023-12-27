Advertisement
Kerry ladies to host open training session

Dec 27, 2023 16:24 By brendan
Kerry ladies to host open training session
The Kerry Senior Ladies will hold an open training session in Killarney Legion GAA Club on New Year's Eve.

Photographs and autographs with players available on the day.

Gates open at 11:30am

