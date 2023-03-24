Kerry ladies team has been announced for fixtures v Galway

The Kerry Ladies team has been announced for the division 1, round 7 fixtures in the Lidl Ladies National Football League against Galway.
Síofra O'Shea of Southern Gaels captains the side which sees five changes since Kerry's defeat against Cork in round 6. Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O'Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh come into the side, whilst Aoife Dillane, Hannah O’Donoghue, Ciara O’Brien, Amy Harrington and Rachel Dwyer all drop to the subs bench
Throw-in on Sunday 26th of March at Tuam Stadium in Galway is at 2 PM.
Kerry Team -v- Galway
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil
10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
13. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
14. Síofra O'Shea (C) – Southern Gaels#
15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks
18. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort
19. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
20. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels
21. Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
22. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
23. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
25. Caitríona Dillon – Finuge/St Senans
26. Katie Brosnan - Firies
27. Keri Ann Hanrahan – Killarney Legion
28. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
29. Emer Riordan - Firies
30. Mary Collins - Rathmore