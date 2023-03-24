Kerry ladies team has been announced for fixtures v Galway

The Kerry Ladies team has been announced for the division 1, round 7 fixtures in the Lidl Ladies National Football League against Galway.

Síofra O'Shea of Southern Gaels captains the side which sees five changes since Kerry's defeat against Cork in round 6. Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O'Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh come into the side, whilst Aoife Dillane, Hannah O’Donoghue, Ciara O’Brien, Amy Harrington and Rachel Dwyer all drop to the subs bench

Throw-in on Sunday 26th of March at Tuam Stadium in Galway is at 2 PM.

Kerry Team -v- Galway

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr. Crokes

4. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds

8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

9. Mary O’Connell – Na Gaeil

10. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne

12. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels

13. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

14. Síofra O'Shea (C) – Southern Gaels#

15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne

16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels

17. Aoife Dillane – Austin Stacks

18. Hannah O’Donoghue - Beaufort

19. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers

20. Niamh Broderick – MKL Gaels

21. Amy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

22. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

23. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

24. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels

25. Caitríona Dillon – Finuge/St Senans

26. Katie Brosnan - Firies

27. Keri Ann Hanrahan – Killarney Legion

28. Ava Doherty - Glenflesk

29. Emer Riordan - Firies

30. Mary Collins - Rathmore