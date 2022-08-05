Advertisement
Kerry Ladies Intermediate Club Football Championship To Start On Monday 8th August

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Ladies Intermediate Club Football Championship To Start On Monday 8th August
The dates of the Randles Brothers County Ladies Football Championships have been announced.

The Senior Championship gets underway on the week commencing the 22nd of August with Southern Gaels beginning the defence of their title at home to Castleisland Desmonds.

Na Gaeil will welcome St Senans/Finuge while Rathmore have a Bye in the first round.

The Junior A, B and C Championships will start on the same week as the Senior Championship with the Intermediate Championship beginning this coming Monday.

The finals for all championships are pencilled in for Sunday 2nd of October.

